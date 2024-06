Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

COVENTRY – Town officials have officially condemned Johnson’s Pond in hopes of taking the sprawling 900-acre body of water in central Coventry by eminent domain, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Friday. In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Town Council agreed to file a lawsuit requesting ownership of both the pond and a small piece of land

In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Town Council agreed to file a lawsuit requesting ownership of both the pond and a small piece of land past its dam, once it's placed in eminent domain. According to the report, the council did not seek ownership of 69 acres of land downstream since it’s no longer necessary to maintain the dam that created the pond, also known as Flat River Reservoir.

The council determined private ownership of the pond is untenable, WPRI reported, and said it is not in the best interest of the surrounding residents as well as the environment and public safety.

About 700 residents live around Johnson’s Pond.

The dam is owned by Soscia Holdings LLC, who purchased the dam and waterflow rights for $1.7 million in 2020. However, Soscia Holdings has said are now worth more than $100 million, WPRI reported.

The town has offered more than $1.5 million to buy the pond and surrounding property but did not receive a response from Soscia Holdings. In March, Soscia Holdings warned state environmental officials that the spillway had sprung several leaks and was in need of emergency repairs.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management issued a cease and desist order for Soscia Holdings after an excavator was spotted staking boulders in an attempt to fortify the dam spillway. DEM ordered Soscia Holdings to shore it up with sandbags and temporarily lower the water level.

Soscia Holdings was warned in May that the town would condemn the pond if negotiations to buy it weren’t made in good faith.

The town and company have clashed numerous times in court over water levels and maintenance of the pond’s dam.

The town will be responsible for maintaining the pond’s water level and bringing the dam into compliance if it takes over ownership.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the town’s request to be processed since Soscia Holdings legally has to respond to the lawsuit, WPRI reported.

