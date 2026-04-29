Group led by Paolino picked to buy struggling Providence Place mall

Updated at 2:28 p.m.

By
-
AN INVESTMENT group led by prominent downtown developer Joseph R. Paolino Jr. has been picked to purchase the struggling Providence Place mall. /PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – An investment group led by prominent downtown developer Joseph R. Paolino Jr. has been selected to purchase the struggling Providence Place mall. Attorney W. Mark Russo, who was appointed a permanent receiver of the financially struggling retail outlet in November 2024, on Wednesday recommended the mall’s purchase by an investment group made up of Paolino’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display