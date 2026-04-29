Group led by Paolino picked to buy struggling Providence Place mall

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PROVIDENCE – An investment group led by prominent downtown developer Joseph R. Paolino Jr. has been selected to purchase the struggling Providence Place mall. Attorney W. Mark Russo, who was appointed a permanent receiver of the financially struggling retail outlet in November 2024, on Wednesday recommended the mall’s purchase by an investment group made up of Paolino’s

PROVIDENCE –

If approved, Russo must finalize a purchase and sale agreement within 10 days, according to news reports.

The mall went into receivership in 2024 after the former owner, Brookfield Properties and subsidiary, GGP-Providence Place LLC, defaulted on more than $250 million in loans.

Superior Court Judge Brian P. Stern appointed Russo and John Dorsey as permanent receivers of the financially struggling retail outlet in November 2024. However, Dorsey withdrew from the case in September when he was named a U.S. bankruptcy judge.

Stern granted a petition for receivership – a state-level version of bankruptcy – by the U.S. Bank National Association. Court records show that U.S. Bank National Association represents lenders who granted a $305 million loan in 2011 to GGP-Providence Place and Brookfield Properties.

Since taking over the operations at the mall, the receivers have hired Centennial Real Estate Management LLC to manage Providence Place under a one-year agreement.

In July 2025, Stern ruled that U.S. Bank, acting as trustee for investors in a commercial mortgage loan, can “credit bid” to buy the mall, meaning it can use the unpaid loan amount to try to buy the property without using cash. Such a move would allow the lender to protect its investment against a low sale price to another buyer, a scenario in which it might not get back what it is owed.

An investment group led by prominent downtown developer Joseph R. Paolino Jr. has been selected to purchase the struggling Providence Place mall. Attorney W. Mark Russo, who was appointed a permanent receiver of the financially struggling retail outlet in November 2024, on Wednesday recommended the mall's purchase by an investment group made up of Paolino’s firm, Paolino Properties; New York-based mall development company Pyramid Management Group; and DW Partners, a New York alternative asset manager. Russo made the recommendation during a hearing in R.I. Superior Court. Paolino spokesperson Jennifer Romano told Providence Business News that the group that Paolino Properties is part of submitted a $133 million bid. The competing bid was $151 million, but it included conditions. Paolino, who served as the mayor of Providence during the mall's inception, highlighted his early involvement in the development. “As Mayor, I was part of the early vision that helped bring this project to life and reshape downtown," he said. "To now have the opportunity to be part of its next chapter is incredibly meaningful. "We’re approaching this with a deep sense of responsibility, not just as owners, but as members of this community," Paolino continued. "Providence isn’t just where we invest, it’s home, and we’re committed to making Providence Place something the city can be proud of again.”Stephen Congel, chief executive officer of Pyramid Management Group, said that his company, which was also an original developer of the mall, excels in revitalizing this type of struggling retail development. "Pyramid has built its business on taking complex retail environments and turning them into destinations people want to visit again and again,” Congal said. “Providence Place already has strong fundamentals: location, scale, and traffic. Our focus will be on reintroducing the right mix of retail, dining and entertainment, and creating an environment that keeps people coming back." Despite the mall's challenges, more than 6,500 investors reviewed the potential purchase, according to Paolino's announcement, and "dozens" signed confidentiality agreements.(UPDATE: Adds details of investment group; comments from Paolino and Pyramid Management Group)