TD Bank Group cutting 3,100 jobs

PROVIDENCE – TD Bank Group is cutting approximately 3,100 jobs, accounting for 3% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan expected to save the company $400 million in fiscal 2024. The Toronto-based financial services company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report Nov. 30 that the job reductions will contribute to a $363 million…