PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation on Friday released a Request for Information on the state’s bidding portal, soliciting engineering and public infrastructure experts in the private sector to provide insight into why a previous Request for Proposals to rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge failed to recruit a single bid.

Earlier this month RIDOT officials said they hoped the feedback gleaned from private contractors would help guide another request for proposals and allow the state to get clarifications about designs, costs, timelines and other project conditions.

During a July 9 press briefing, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the department had purposely crafted the initial request for proposals in a manner that shifted more of the liability to the contractor while increasing oversight and reporting requirements, a strategy he acknowledged may have played a role in the lack of interest in bidding for the job.

“We asked the bidders to assume more risk than normal,” he said. ”We pushed the envelope beyond what the industry was willing to bear.”

The opening question included in the four-page document speaks directly to what state officials wish to know: “

Were you aware of this RFP opportunity? If you were aware of the RFP but chose not to respond, please provide your rationale. If external factors influenced your decision not to submit a response, please explain.”

Succeeding questions touch on respondents' view of the previous RFP’s timeline, scope of work, state incentives and disincentives, and asks whether a design-build contract is “the most appropriate procurement method for this project or is there an alternative contracting method that may be more suitable?”

Responses must be uploaded no later than noon on Aug. 2.

The state has awarded Aetna Bridge Co. a tentative $45.8 million contract to demolish the westbound side of the bridge, scheduled to begin in the fall.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com