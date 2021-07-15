RESH Inc. to break ground on new plant in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – RESH Inc., a manufacturing company, plans to move its headquarters and production facility to a newly constructed building near the Highland Corporate Park in Woonsocket.
A groundbreaking is expected within the next few weeks, according to city officials.
The company is now located in Franklin, Mass. It is a sheet metal fabrication company with 35 employees. The company plans to hire up to 41 more full-time employees following the move.
RESH received incentives from the R.I. Commerce Corp. to facilitate the move, including up to $735,000 in Qualified Jobs Act tax credits, assuming it creates the jobs it has pledged.
The company plans to build a 65,000-square-foot facility on 6.1 acres on Park East Drive, according to city officials.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
