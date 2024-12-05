Residential Properties acquires Jamestown-based agency Mansions & Manors

By
-
JAMESTOWN-BASED real estate agency Mansions & Manors has been acquired by Residential Properties Ltd., and will merge with the Providence-based agency on Jan. 1, 2025. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.
JAMESTOWN-BASED real estate agency Mansions & Manors has been acquired by Residential Properties Ltd., and will merge with the Providence-based agency on Jan. 1, 2025. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

PROVIDENCE – Residential Properties Ltd. announced Thursday that it has acquired Jamestown-based real estate agency Mansions & Manors for an undisclosed amount, with the merger of the three-broker agency into Residential Properties being completed on Jan. 1, 2025. Residential Properties says Mansions & Manors was founded 30 years ago by Gloria Kurz, working in the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display