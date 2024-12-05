Residential Properties acquires Jamestown-based agency Mansions & Manors

PROVIDENCE – Residential Properties Ltd. announced Thursday that it has acquired Jamestown-based real estate agency Mansions & Manors for an undisclosed amount, with the merger of the three-broker agency into Residential Properties being completed on Jan. 1, 2025.
Residential Properties says Mansions & Manors was founded 30 years ago by Gloria Kurz, working in the real estate market within Newport County and southern Rhode Island. Kurz, along with broker associate Mark Holland and sales associate Maureen Dunn-Packer, will join Residential Properties on Jan. 1 and work within the agency’s Newport and South Kingstown offices.
“Gloria built, and has sustained, a female-run company that has stayed true to its values, putting client interests first, establishing long-lasting relationships based on trust, and maintaining a belief in strong communities,” Residential Properties CEO and President Sally Lapides said in a statement. “With the addition of Mansions & Manors to our 250 agents, [Residential Properties] is methodically expanding its presence throughout Jamestown, Newport, and neighboring areas of Rhode Island while providing the same level of service which established the reputations of both brokerages from the start.”
Kurz said in a statement that it is “bittersweet” to leave its Jamestown office after three decades but noted that her and her team’s commitment to the southern Rhode Island area and their clients remains “unchanged.”
“Through [Residential Properties], we’ll be able to continue our existing business seamlessly, offering the highest level of personalized service enhanced with a fresh competitive edge,” Kurz said. “This opportunity will be a winning combination for all."
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.