Residential Properties Ltd. acquires Libby Kirwin Real Estate, opens Newport office

PROVIDENCE – Residential Properties Ltd. has acquired Libby Kirwin Real Estate, the company announced Thursday.

The acquisition adds seven real estate agent’s to Residential’s ranks, including Broker Associate Libby Kirwin, as well as a new office at 418 Spring Street in Newport. The agents will operate out of the Newport location, which will be RPL’s eighth office.

The company celebrated a ribbon-cutting at the Newport office Thursday, with R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor in attendance.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Libby built a strong and respected business in Newport and was looking to take her company to the next level,” said Sally Lapides, CEO and president of RPL. “Residential Properties has been No.1 in Rhode Island residential sales for over a decade, breaking the billion-dollar mark last year.

“With the addition of Libby Kirwin Real Estate to our over 250 power brokers, RPL will rapidly expand its presence throughout Newport, Portsmouth, Little Compton and Jamestown,” she said.