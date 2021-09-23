Residential Properties opens office in Little Compton

LITTLE COMPTON – Rhode Island real estate agency Residential Properties Ltd. continues to expand, recently opening its ninth office, in Little Compton, after acquiring another company.

Founded in 1981 as a six-woman office in Providence, Residential Properties said its ninth office, at 33 Meeting House Lane, is the latest milestone in the company’s growth into “the state’s largest and most successful independent real estate brokerage,” with $1 billion in sales last year, and now with more than 270 agents.

The new office comes as the result of the agency’s recent acquisition of Shethar Real Estate in Little Compton.

In June, Residential Properties announced the opening of its eighth office, the result of acquiring Libby Kirwin Real Estate in Newport.

The agency said the new office in Little Compton will launch with a total of eight real estate professionals, including Rhonda Marvell and Jain Cern, both formerly of Shethar Real Estate. RPL said Ian Barnacle, who currently manages the agency’s Barrington and Westport offices, will manage the Little Compton office.

“Our office in Little Compton will work together with our Westport location to provide complete coverage of the South Coast and to better serve our clients and communities,” Barnacle said.

For Residential Properties CEO and President Sally Lapides, the opening of the agency’s Little Compton office hits home.

“I raised my two sons every summer in Little Compton and have been a resident of this magical town for 37 years,” Lapides said. “I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.