Residential redevelopment starts at Sacred Heart Church in Fall River

FALL RIVER – The planned redevelopment of the 151-year-old Sacred Heart Church and rectory buildings is getting underway after Hajjar Management Partners recently secured $10.6 million in financing for the project from Rockland Trust, according to the two companies.

The former 37,850-square-foot church and rectory buildings, located at 160 Linden St., will be converted into 46 market-rate apartments. The redevelopment of the property into the Sacred Heart Lofts is expected to be completed in February 2025, according to Hajjar Management Partners.

The residential redevelopment will comprise 19 two-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedroom lofts, and three three-bedroom lofts, according to Hajjar Management Partners, which manages and develops residential and commercial spaces across New England.

Hajjar Management Partners was established in Boston 35 years ago by Charles “Chuck” Hajjar.

- Advertisement -

“The rejuvenation of Sacred Heart Church and rectory is a great opportunity to bring new life to a beloved but underutilized space,” Hajjar said in a recent statement about the project. “We’re focused on preserving its original charm while modernizing with the latest finishes.”

Hajjar Management Partners said it has worked together with Rockland Trust on financing since 1994, including another redevelopment project in Fall River requiring $7.4 million in financing called Lafayette Lofts, which was the former vacant three-story Notre Dame Grammar School completed last year.

“We’ve been working with the Hajjar Management team for several years on housing revitalization projects such as Lafayette Lofts and now Scared Heart Lofts,” said Erin Williams, vice president and commercial loan officer at Rockland Trust. “Innovative projects like this help address the need for additional housing options [on] the South Coast.”

The redevelopment construction work for the project is being done by Pearl Construction, according to Rockland Trust.

The church property was most recently valued by Fall River property assessors in 2024 as being worth $572,800, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.