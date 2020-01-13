Restivo Monacelli LLP Appoints Kevin Hundley as Managing Partner

Restivo Monacelli LLP announced today that Kevin Hundley has been appointed Managing Partner, succeeding Edmund Restivo, Jr., who remains with the firm as a Founding Partner and will continue to service clients.

Kevin joined Restivo Monacelli in 2003 as a Manager in the Audit and Accounting Department, and was promoted to Partner in 2008. As Managing Partner, Kevin will be responsible for the firm’s strategic direction and providing leadership on overall firm matters. Among Kevin’s priorities are advancing the firm’s commitment of providing exceptional client advisory service.