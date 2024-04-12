Results speak loudest

By
-
Carol C. Malysz was named executive director of RI Bio, a Providence-based life sciences trade organization, in 2017. She is retiring in June. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Carol C. Malysz was named executive director of RI Bio, a Providence-based life sciences trade organization, in 2017. She is retiring in June. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Carol C. Malysz | RI Bio executive director Through strategic initiatives and a commitment to listening to our members, we’ve successfully elevated RI Bio from its roots as a health tech networking group to a respected state affiliate of BIO, the world’s largest biotech trade organization. Here are some key insights I’ve gathered along the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display