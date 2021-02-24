ResusciTech CPR smartphone innovation nets $40K accelerator grant

PROVIDENCE – An innovation by Brown University graduate Abigail Kohler, co-founder and CEO of ResusciTech, has won a $40,000 grant in the American Heart Association National EmPOWERED to Serve Business Accelerator Finale.
The contest, which had seven finalists, is designed to encourage entrepreneurs to develop ways to remove barriers to health care access and quality, according to the association.
The innovation for her company – which she formed with fellow Brown engineering student Greg Fine – is a patent-pending smartphone app that teaches hands-only CPR, with real-time compression feedback.
With a goal of improving outcomes in hospital cardiac arrests, the SMART Certification app provides CPR training and uses the feedback technology to evaluate skills and issue CPR certifications, according to ResusciTech.
The startup has participated in Brown University’s Breakthrough Lab, New England Medical Innovation Center’s Activate, MassChallenge Rhode Island and the National Institutes of Health DRIVEN Accelerator Hub programs and accelerators. ResusciTech has also been named one of the top six finalists at MassChallenge RI, among other honors.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
