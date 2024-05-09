Retired Navy commander approved as Newport city manager

By
-
NEWPORT MAYOR XAY KHAMSYVORAVONG speaks during the May 8 city council meeting before a vote to hire U.S. Navy Commander Colin Kennedy. PBN SCREENSHOT/ CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

NEWPORT – The City Council on Wednesday voted 5-2 to approve a three-year contract to tap Colin Kennedy, a retired U.S. Navy commander with no municipal experience, to fill the permanent city manager role left vacant after the 2023 retirement of former city manager Joseph Nicholson.  Vice chairwoman Lynn Underwood Ceglie and council member and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display