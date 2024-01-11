Revamping ‘8% law’ among Smiley’s 2024 legislative priorities

By
-
MAYOR BRETT P. SMILEY ON THURSDAY laid out his administration’s 2024 legislative priorities for the current General Assembly session. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Thursday laid out his administration’s 2024 legislative priorities, focusing efforts on revamping the controversial “8% law” regulating tax breaks on affordable housing development and implementing greater enforcement mechanisms for environmental and traffic violators. In a closed-door briefing at City Hall, Smiley said his administration has gotten a head

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR