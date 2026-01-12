Revolution Wind allowed to resume work after judge blocks federal order
Updated at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Updated at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Orsted’s Revolution Wind project, located 15 miles southwest of Point Judith, is more than 80% complete but has been facing potential delays in first power delivery, originally scheduled for early this year. A stop-work order by the Trump administration aimed at Revolution Wind in the summer of 2025 was lifted in August by a Lamberth after a brief review of regulatory compliance.
The December pause, by contrast, applied broadly to all offshore wind projects under construction and threatened to cause more significant delays.
Hours before Monday afternoon’s hearing, Moody’s Ratings revised Orsted’s outlook to negative, citing the lease suspension and the resulting risks of construction delays, higher costs, and delayed revenues for projects including Revolution Wind.
Analysts noted that prolonged regulatory pauses like December’s could have pushed completion months later, affecting both regional energy supply and the company’s financial projections.Over the weekend, President Donald J. Trump underscored his opposition to wind energy, telling oil industry leaders that “I’ve told my people we will not approve windmills … We will not approve any windmills in this country." Meanwhile, Rhode Island and Connecticut filed a separate lawsuit last week, seeking to defend the project and ensure that Revolution Wind can deliver power to the regional grid as planned. (Updated to include a statement from Orsted in the fourth and fifth paragraphs.) Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.