Revolution Wind’s creation of 100 new union jobs celebrated at Quonset Point

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Revolution Wind is already creating 100 new local union construction jobs as work on the 704-megawatt off-shore wind project off the coast of Rhode Island begins, Gov. Daniel J. McKee said Thursday.

The newly added jobs come as work starts on the project’s onshore, underground transmission system at Quonset Point. Revolution Wind is expected to create thousands of direct, indirect and induced jobs, as well as permanent operations and maintenance jobs across both Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“Here in Rhode Island, we continue to capitalize on one of our state’s most abundant natural resources to create good-paying jobs and meet our clean-energy goals,” said McKee. “The progress we’re seeing on the construction of Rhode Island’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm is an encouraging sign of Rhode Island’s momentum in this crucial economic sector.”

The joint venture between Orsted A/S and Eversource LLC is slated to deliver 400 megawatts of clean, affordable offshore wind power to Rhode Island and 304 megawatts of the same to Connecticut, powering more than 350,000 homes across the two states.

“We’re leveraging our rich natural resources to drive job creation and achieve our renewable energy objectives,” said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. “The development of our state’s inaugural large-scale offshore wind project not only underscores our commitment to sustainable growth but also solidifies Rhode Island’s commitment to maintaining its leadership position in the clean energy sector.”

Both Orsted and Eversource financially committed to the Revolution Wind project on Nov. 1, the same day same day Orsted scrapped two large offshore wind projects off the coast of New Jersey. That decision marked the commencement of the full scope of construction of the 65-turbine wind farm about 15 nautical miles southeast of Point Judith in Narragansett.

Orsted and Eversource say construction is projected to “ramp up” next year with the wind farm expected to be operational in 2025.

On Aug 22, the proposed Revolution Wind project received a “record of decision” from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, calling the approval “a major milestone in the federal environmental review process.” The developers now have their eyes on BOEM approval for its construction and operations plan, which they anticipate the bureau will OK later this month.

However, Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said on Nov. 6 his company is is a step closer to selling its stake in Revolution Wind and two other offshore wind projects, Sunrise Wind in New York and South Fork Wind in Long Island, N.Y. He added that the unnamed buyer must now formalize several documents, including a new joint venture with Orsted.