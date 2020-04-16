Rhode Island airports receive $24M in federal stimulus funding

WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport will receive $21.7 million in federal funds to help replenish lost revenue for operations, as well as capital projects, under the $2.2 trillion federal aid package.

The share for T.F. Green is the largest of the state’s airports, but five other state airports will also receive funds as part of the federal action to support airports hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total for the R.I. Airport Corp. airports is $24 million.

In a news release, Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp., said the critical funds will allow the state’s airports to better weather the COVID-19 storm.

- Advertisement -

T.F. Green had increased passenger counts in January and February, compared with 2019, but March and April showed a “massive decline,” Ahmad said. As a result, a return to the 2019 passenger levels is likely to take several years, he said.

“Continued airport operations are an essential component of our state’s supply chain, as well as Rhode Island’s ability to respond to emergencies,” he said.

The funds will support continued operations and replace lost revenue from a sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the pandemic. Funds may be used for capital expenses, airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.

In addition to the funds for T.F. Green, the following was approved: $1.1 million each for Block Island State Airport and Westerly State Airport; $69,000 for Quonset State Airport; and $30,000 each for Newport State Airport and North Central State Airport.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.