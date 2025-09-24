Rhode Island Black Business Association expands board of directors

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association is adding five members to its board of directors, expanding the board to 19 total members, the organization announced on Sept. 8.

Tasked with overseeing RIBBA’s business affairs, including strategic leadership and resource management, the members’ expertise will help the organization’s mission of creating pathways for success for individuals, businesses and communities.

“With this expanded leadership team, RIBBA is well-positioned to deepen its impact statewide and deliver programs and services that move families to sustainability and generational wealth-building,” said Lisa Ranglin, CEO and president. “Our new board members bring a wealth of knowledge, energy and passion that will help us continue building a stronger, more resilient Rhode Island for years to come.”

The new board members include:

Tori E. Currier, senior vice president at Synchrony Financial.

David M. Ferreira, vice president at Bristol County Savings Bank.

Edwin Gilbert, account development manager for IGT Corp.

Pedro Nimaja Morales, business relationship manager for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tamara Tardy, financial executive at Northwestern Mutual.

