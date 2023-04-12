Rhode Island College unveils renovated Horace Mann Hall

PROVIDENCE – With a ribbon-cutting on April 3, Rhode Island College officially marked the completion of the long-awaited renovation of Horace Mann Hall.

Horace Mann Hall, RIC’s flagship building for its Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, underwent a major three-year, $25 million refurbishment. It is the first such renovation of the building since it opened in 1971, RIC said.

LLB Architects and H. V. Collins Co. were involved in the project, which was funded in part by a $70 million voter-approved bond from 2018, the college said. Among the improvements made were a new wing featuring six classrooms and three seminar rooms, a new roof, new elevator and networking technology upgrades.

RIC also said the redesign created flexible common spaces for students to work and collaborate with one another.

- Advertisement -

“Rhode Island needs teachers who are trained in the most modern, cutting-edge classroom practices and we need a facility that meets those standards,” Jack Warner, RIC’s interim president, said in a statement. “The all-new Horace Mann Hall is that facility, the jewel of our nationally recognized School of Education.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.