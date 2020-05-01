Rhode Island commits to $156M in COVID-19 response in first eight weeks of pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has placed about $147 million in orders for equipment, supplies and professional services associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and has spent another $9 million already, state legislators were told Thursday.

The initial snapshot of the cost of attempting to contain the spread of the virus and help treat people infected with it was provided to an emergency spending task force appointed by House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

Administration officials and business and military leaders tapped to help the state procure supplies and facilities explained how the efforts — authorized by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo through a series of executive orders — were handled in the initial weeks of the pandemic response.

The pandemic related expenses are expected to be covered by federal appropriations for COVID 19 relief to the state, about $1.25 billion of which has already been received by Rhode Island.

Steven King, managing director of the Quonset Development Corp., described the initial attempts to find suitable personal protective equipment for hospitals and health care personnel as both highly competitive and rife with fraudulent offers.

After attempting to source the materials, including masks, gowns, jumpsuits and ventilators, from American manufacturers and suppliers, the team members turned to China, where intermediaries worked to find suitable sources.

The effort began March 21, he said, after states were informed by federal leaders that they would have to help find their own supplies because the federal equipment reserves were not going to be enough.

“That threw Rhode Island into a pool of 49 states and all the other countries trying to find the same goods,” King said.

For every 200 leads the team tried to pursue, perhaps one was fruitful, he said. Of the initial offers to supply the state with goods, the offerers wanted 50% cash down in advance of getting anything. The state chose not to do that, he reported. Other states lost money by ordering from fraudulent suppliers, he said.

As of Thursday, the state has made about 100 purchase arrangements for 8 million N95 respirator masks, about 17 million surgical masks, a million disposable isolation gowns, 55 million gloves, hundreds of coveralls and hundreds of thousands of face shields.

Of all the orders, the state has received about 20% of what it’s ordered, and expects to receive the remainder in the next several weeks.

The state is making sure that that the materials it has ordered are properly inspected and verified as being suitable for U.S. health care workers, he said.

A breakdown provided by Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley revealed the extent and range of COVID-19 expenses.

The largest recipient is the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, which has orders for $125 million worth of supplies and equipment and has spent another $5 million to date.

Its purchase orders include: $75 million for PPE, $38.2 million for ventilators and associated equipment, $7.4 million for medical supplies, and almost $464,000 for Motorola communications equipment. Another $255,000 has been ordered for test site equipment in Rhode Island.

The list for the Department of Administration includes initial expenses for creating three surge or field hospitals, intended to absorb demand for more hospital beds if the existing hospitals exceed capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. But the list provided Thursday — which outline $1.8 million in orders for the hospitals and $1.1 million in expenses to date — is only a portion of the total expenses.

The leases and construction for the build-out of the alternative hospital sites will cost another $41 million, legislators were told, an amount that would be coming in later updates for the General Assembly.

The legislators who led the session said their role under the emergency authorization for the COVID-19 responses remains one of oversight of the Governor’s decisions.

Among other questions, legislators asked to see lists of the contractors and businesses that have received the orders for supplies or services.

Said Marvin Abney, chairman of the House Finance Committee and the House chairman of the task force: “This is a collective effort.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.