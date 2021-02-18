Rhode Island Community Food Bank names Amanda Clarke Director of Innovation and Planning

Amanda Clarke with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Amanda Clarke has joined the Rhode Island Community Food Bank as the director of innovation and planning, a new role for the organization. An experienced non-profit and public administration professional, Amanda is responsible for program development, project coordination and working with the Food Bank’s member agency network on capacity building and exploring ways to increase and make distribution more streamlined and efficient. She brings with her a decade of experience working on systems change from within and outside state government.

