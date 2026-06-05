Rhode Island credited with giving the world chicken salad

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Move over clam cakes and coffee milk, Rhode Island is apparently the “birthplace” of another beloved consumable: chicken salad. In marking National Chicken Salad Day on June 3, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. noted that it’s believed that the American form of the dish was first served in South Kingstown in 1863 by

PROVIDENCE – Move over clam cakes and coffee milk, Rhode Island is apparently the "birthplace" of another beloved consumable: chicken salad.

It's said that Gray combined leftover chicken with mayonnaise, tarragon and grapes to create the classic mixture that has been used in sandwiches and finger rolls for generations.

The recipe quickly became so popular with customers that Gray transformed his meat market into a delicatessen to keep up with growing demand, according to Stop & Shop.

Today, chicken salad remains a staple at family gatherings, summer picnics, sandwich shops and grocery deli counters across the country. However, the recipe has been tweaked over time with some calling for either celery, onions, apples or other fruits and vegetables.

Other dishes that are said to have originated in Rhode Island include stuffed clams, bakery pizza, hot wieners, dynamite sandwiches, doughboys and johnnycakes.

In marking National Chicken Salad Day on June 3, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. noted that it's believed that the American form of the dish was first served in South Kingstown in 1863 by Liam Gray, owner of Town Meats in the village of Wakefield.