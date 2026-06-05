Rhode Island credited with giving the world chicken salad

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THE HISTORY of chicken salad apparently can be traced back to a meat market in South Kingstown in 1863. / COURTESY STOP & SHOP SUPERMARKET CO.
THE HISTORY of chicken salad apparently can be traced back to a meat market in South Kingstown in 1863. / COURTESY STOP & SHOP SUPERMARKET CO.

PROVIDENCE – Move over clam cakes and coffee milk, Rhode Island is apparently the “birthplace” of another beloved consumable: chicken salad. In marking National Chicken Salad Day on June 3, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. noted that it’s believed that the American form of the dish was first served in South Kingstown in 1863 by

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