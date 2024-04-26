Rhode Island did Krispy Kreme doughnut rollout first

Krispy Kreme Inc. seems to be having a moment.
A month ago, the food service world was reporting with breathless excitement about a collaboration that would have McDonald’s Corp. selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at its burger places.
Not so widely reported, however, was that a month prior, Newport Creamery franchise owner The Jan Cos., which also owns the lone Krispy Kreme franchise location in Connecticut and owned the single Rhode Island location in Cranston before it closed in July 2007, quietly began a nearly identical rollout at the Newport Creamery restaurant in Coventry.
The remaining national Krispy Kreme franchises are owned by JAB Holding Co., which also owns Panera Bread and Peet’s Coffee. With 377 locations in the United States, the Krispy Kreme chain, which was founded in Winston-Salem, N.C., and is now headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is known for its original glazed doughnuts made fresh in stores.
Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in 1937 when he began selling his yeast doughnuts to grocery stores, then his own stores and bakery in Ohio. By 1976, Krispy Kreme was owned by Beatrice Foods. A group of franchisees bought the company in 1982. In 2000, the company filed an initial public offering. That year, the franchise agreement with Jan Cos. kicked into high gear.
A headquarters doughnut shop was established in Cranston in May 2003 from where doughnuts were baked and shipped out to several other stores in Rhode Island.
DOUGHNUT BAR: A guest at the Newport Creamery restaurant in Coventry decorates a doughnut. The Jan Cos., which owns both Newport Creamery and the Krispy Kreme Inc. franchise in Connecticut, began a Doughnut Miss Tuesdays promotion at the restaurant allowing customers to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts on Tuesdays while supplies last.
During the mid-2000s, the company suffered some shaky sales largely due to the low-carb movement and a general turning away from doughnuts to “better-for-you” breakfast items, including grab-and-go pre-packaged bars and protein drinks.
Due to a number of factors, in 2016 Krispy Kreme went private after being acquired by JAB Holding. Krispy Kreme again filed for an IPO in May 2021, which brought the company public for a second time.
Investment analysis aside, the brand has held its own following the COVID-19 pandemic years until the headline news in March of the partnership with McDonald’s brought it top of mind, at least in awareness.
In examining the plan for distribution, it is interesting how closely it follows the local program that was rolled out in Rhode Island a month prior. During Doughnut Miss Tuesdays at the Coventry Newport Creamery, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts appear and are available for purchase. As Jonathan Janikes, who heads the Krispy Kreme Newport Creamery project, explained, a truck carrying 50 dozen of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts – original glazed and chocolate iced – pulls up to the restaurant early each Tuesday morning. The doughnuts are baked at the company’s lone Krispy Kreme shop in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.
The doughnuts, which are sold individually, by the dozen or the half-dozen while supplies last, have been selling out by mid-afternoon, and sometimes earlier, each week at Newport Creamery. Customers can glaze and decorate their own treats at a walk-up bar at the counter.
For comparison, in the nationwide plan, three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular donuts – original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced – will be delivered to McDonald’s restaurants every day. They’ll be available individually or in boxes of six starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day while supplies last, the companies said. Nationally, company officials said the McDonald’s deal will more than double the 14,000 outlets for Krispy Kreme.
Rhode Island has a long history of food product test markets and rollouts. This one will be interesting to watch. Already, there is social media buzz even among those who are unaware of Krispy Kreme’s availability in our state.
