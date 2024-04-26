Rhode Island did Krispy Kreme doughnut rollout first

By
-
Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury

Krispy Kreme Inc. seems to be having a ­moment. A month ago, the food service world was reporting with breathless excitement about a collaboration that would have McDonald’s Corp. selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at its burger places. Not so widely reported, however, was that a month prior, Newport Creamery franchise owner The Jan Cos., which

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR