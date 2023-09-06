Rhode Island DMV launches new online portal

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents can now check their driver’s license, vehicle registrations and other Division of Motor Vehicles records online.

The newly digitized services are part of a larger customer service improvement effort, said R.I. DMV Administrator Walter R. “Bud” Craddock.

“We plan to build on this informational phase of the portal service to include transaction services and the ability for customers to have their questions about records and transaction requirements answered by our staff,” Craddock said in a statement.

Currently, residents can use the web portal to view the phone numbers and mailing addresses they have on record with the DMV; the status and expiration dates of licenses and registrations; and explanations for a suspended or blocked license or registration status.

Eventually, the portal will also give users access to an online service appointment system and streamline processes such as driver’s license services, automatic voter registration and digital transactions, according to the DMV.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.