Rhode Island Energy agrees to $8M settlement for National Grid billing scheme

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy has agreed to pay nearly $8 million to settle a billing scheme that occurred when National Grid was the state’s largest gas and electric company.

The settlement , approved by the R.I. Public Utilities Commission on March 5, closes an investigation of billing practices of National Gird that

manipulated the invoices of its energy-efficiency program from 2012 to 2020, costing Rhode Island customers up to $2.2 million in incentives.

National Grid sold its Rhode Island company, Narragansett Electric, to PPL Rhode Island Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp., for $3.8 billion on May 25, 2021.

According to an internal investigation in 2021 , National Grid found it purposely delayed the filing of 48 invoices in the state’s energy-efficiency program over eight years to circumvent the annual payment cap, according to the report. National Grid made between $1.4 million and $2.2 million in unearned incentives by misleading state regulators on the achievement of the performance targets.

Investigators said the practice of delaying invoices was “widely known and accepted” within the Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Program.

The money from the settlement, approved by Rhode Island Energy, R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the office of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, will go into the Storm Contingency Fund, which is supported by ratepayers to help cover the costs of storm damage.