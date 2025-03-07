Rhode Island Energy agrees to $8M settlement for National Grid billing scheme

By
-
RHODE ISLAND ENERGY has agreed to pay nearly $8 million to settle a billing scheme that occurred when National Grid was the state’s largest gas and electric company. 

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy has agreed to pay nearly $8 million to settle a billing scheme that occurred when National Grid was the state’s largest gas and electric company.  The settlement, approved by the R.I. Public Utilities Commission on March 5, closes an investigation of billing practices of National Gird that manipulated the invoices

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR