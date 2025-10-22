Rhode Island Energy and PPL Corp. donate $232,000 to nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Through its Power of One campaign, Rhode Island Energy employees and its parent company, PPL Corp., will donate more than $232,000 to various nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Energy employees funded more than $116,000 in donations to various nonprofit organizations.

PPL Corp. matched the more than $116,000 donated by Rhode Island Energy employees, which it will donate to United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said the donation effort “reflects the heart of who we are, neighbors helping neighbors.”

- Advertisement -

Of the more than $116,000 donated by Rhode Island Energy employees, $10,000 will be allocated to the company’s new employee-funded assistance program designed to help support its most vulnerable customers this winter. This fund, named Operation Help, will be available to provide winter bill assistance to Rhode Islanders later this year.

The company also committed to continuing its support for the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which provides heating assistance across the state.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.