Rhode Island Energy Foundation awards $250,000 in grants to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Energy Foundation has announced $250,000 in grants to support 22 nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents throughout the state.
Since 2022, the foundation – an independent nonprofit funded by shareholders of PPL Corp., the parent company of Rhode Island Energy – has disbursed more than $1.5 million in grants to various organizations across Rhode Island.
“The strength of Rhode Island lies in its people who tirelessly contribute to their communities – from Woonsocket to Westerly,” said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy and an officer of the foundation. “These 22 organizations are integral to this mission, and by supporting their work, we affirm our commitment to uplifting local enterprises for the benefit of the entire state.”
The latest round of investments will fund diverse initiatives, including educational leadership training, literacy enhancement, youth development and employment opportunities, early college access, and various out-of-school programs that span science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education to urban sustainability efforts.
Grant amounts range from $2,500 to $20,000.
Awards were given to the following organizations:
- A Leadership Journey
- Books Are Wings
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County Inc.
- Coalition Center for Environmental Sustainability
- Community College of Rhode Island Foundation
- DownCity Design
- East Bay Community Action Program
- Girls on the Run Rhode Island
- Greater Providence YMCA
- IN-SIGHT
- Inspiring Minds
- Jane Addams Resource Corp. – Rhode Island
- Leadership Rhode Island Educational Foundation
- Newport Tree Conservancy
- Progreso Latino
- Providence After School Alliance Inc.
- Providence Children’s Museum
- Providence Promise
- Rhode Island Women in the Trades
- The Groden Center
- The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre
- YMCA of Pawtucket Inc.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.