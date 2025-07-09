Rhode Island Energy Foundation awards $250,000 in grants to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Energy Foundation has announced $250,000 in grants to support 22 nonprofit organizations dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents throughout the state.

Since 2022, the foundation – an independent nonprofit funded by shareholders of PPL Corp., the parent company of Rhode Island Energy – has disbursed more than $1.5 million in grants to various organizations across Rhode Island.

“The strength of Rhode Island lies in its people who tirelessly contribute to their communities – from Woonsocket to Westerly,” said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy and an officer of the foundation. “These 22 organizations are integral to this mission, and by supporting their work, we affirm our commitment to uplifting local enterprises for the benefit of the entire state.”

The latest round of investments will fund diverse initiatives, including educational leadership training, literacy enhancement, youth development and employment opportunities, early college access, and various out-of-school programs that span science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education to urban sustainability efforts.

- Advertisement -

Grant amounts range from $2,500 to $20,000.

Awards were given to the following organizations:

A Leadership Journey

Books Are Wings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County Inc.

Coalition Center for Environmental Sustainability

Community College of Rhode Island Foundation

DownCity Design

East Bay Community Action Program

Girls on the Run Rhode Island

Greater Providence YMCA

IN-SIGHT

Inspiring Minds

Jane Addams Resource Corp. – Rhode Island

Leadership Rhode Island Educational Foundation

Newport Tree Conservancy

Progreso Latino

Providence After School Alliance Inc.

Providence Children’s Museum

Providence Promise

Rhode Island Women in the Trades

The Groden Center

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre

YMCA of Pawtucket Inc.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.