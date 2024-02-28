Rhode Island Energy inks smart metering technology deal

By
-
RHODE ISLAND Energy has struck a deal with Landis+Gyr of Switzerland to to deploy and support advanced smart metering technology for 530,000 electric customers across the state.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy is helping the state inch closer to its goal of zero carbon emission by 2050. The utility company says it has struck a deal with Landis+Gyr of Switzerland to deploy and support advanced smart metering technology for 530,000 electric customers across the state. Terms of the deal, announced by Landis+Gyr

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display