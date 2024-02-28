Rhode Island Energy inks smart metering technology deal

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy is helping the state inch closer to its goal of zero carbon emission by 2050. The utility company says it has struck a deal with Landis+Gyr of Switzerland to deploy and support advanced smart metering technology for 530,000 electric customers across the state. Terms of the deal, announced by Landis+Gyr on Feb. 26, were not disclosed. Representatives from Rhode Island Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Revelo metering platform features sensors and computing capabilities to manage load and support grid troubleshooting while allowing for greater consumer engagement with applications such as real-time load disaggregation and pricing information. It operates on Landis+Gyr's Wireless Smart Utility Network, which also supports interaction with other smart energy and smart city devices. "The Revelo platform is truly the next generation of electric meter, with grid sensor capabilities built in that improve consumer energy management and distribution grid awareness to better balance load and integrate distributed energy resources," said Chuck Yechout, vice president of sales and marketing at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to working with Rhode Island Energy on their grid modernization goals." Landis+Gyr said in the news release that adding "grid edge intelligence" across Rhode Island Energy's distribution system through advanced metering is a key part of creating a two-way power grid that has the flexibility to support the electrification of transportation while integrating renewable energy resources.