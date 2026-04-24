Rhode Island Energy president believes in embracing the unknown

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ANSWERING THE CALL: Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy, has negotiated a break from National Grid ownership, dealt with weather challenges and navigated talking to the community about energy affordability and climate policy in his two years leading the energy provider. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
ANSWERING THE CALL: Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy, has negotiated a break from National Grid ownership, dealt with weather challenges and navigated talking to the community about energy affordability and climate policy in his two years leading the energy provider. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY (More than 500 employees): Greg Cornett Rhode Island Energy president Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy, believes things are worth doing well. “I’ve tried to carry that mentality of just approaching everything with a high level of excellence,” he said. “I just always viewed it as I’m

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