PROVIDENCE – Some residential Rhode Island Energy customers may see lower winter electric bills than in previous years. The state’s main utility company announced Monday that its proposing a rate of 14.77 cents per kilowatt-hour this winter, 9% less than last season, with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission for the company’s Last Resort Service

with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission for the company's Last Resort Service customers.

“ Un fortunately, the New England region remains in the cycle where winter electric supply costs are higher than those during the summer months, but it is good news for customers that we have been able to procure supply for the upcoming winter at lower pric es than we have seen over the last several winters, ” Cornett said. “ Still, w e understand energy costs can be a burden for Rhode Isl anders, especially during the winter months, and that is why we have been working hard to deliver additional relief to customers beyond lower supply prices.”

Last Resort Service rates last winter were 16. 387 cents per kilowatt-hour. In dustrial rates last winter were about 14.7 to 15.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

proposed crediting customers on their bills

– $20 to $30 for electric accounts and $40 to $50 for gas – in January, February, and March of 2026 and 2027.

