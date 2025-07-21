PROVIDENCE – Some residential Rhode Island Energy customers may see lower winter electric bills than in previous years.
The state's main utility company announced Monday that its proposing a rate of 14.77 cents per kilowatt-hour this winter, 9% less than last season, with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission for the company's Last Resort Service customers.
These Last Resort Service
rates apply to residential customers who don’t choose a separate electricity supplier or join a city-run energy plan. The prices reflect what the company pays for electricity, with no markup or profit is added, meaning customers pay the same price that the utility does.
If approved, the new winter Last Resort Service
rates would take affect from Oct. 1 through March 31, Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for proposed winter industrial and commercial rates.
“Unfortunately, the New England region remains in the cycle where winter electric supply costs are higher than those during the summer months, but it is good news for customers that we have been able to procure supply for the upcoming winter at lower prices than we have seen over the last several winters,” Cornett said. “Still, we understand energy costs can be a burden for Rhode Islanders, especially during the winter months, and that is why we have been working hard to deliver additional relief to customers beyond lower supply prices.”
Last Resort Service rates last winter were 16.387 cents per kilowatt-hour. Industrial rates last winter were about 14.7 to 15.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Rhode Island residents use an average of 784 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month. Under the proposed winter rates, that average Last Resort Service customer would save $12.65 per month and $75.90 in total savings this winter.
The planned Last Resort Service rates are not the only way Rhode Island Energy is trying to help customers save money this winter.
On Monday,
Rhode Island Energy and the Advocacy Section of the Division of Public Utilities proposed crediting customers on their bills – $20 to $30 for electric accounts and $40 to $50 for gas – in January, February, and March of 2026 and 2027.
The credits come from a past commitment by Rhode Island Energy's parent company, PPL Corp. Instead of spreading them over decades, the utility provider would instead apply them during the peak winter months.
If approved by regulators, the plan would provide bill credits that appear as a distinct line item, clearly separated from other charges.
Also on Monday, Cornett announced on Monday that Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration has directed the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources to allocate $5 million in funds for low-income customers' bill credits in October through December.
Rhode Island Energy and PPL are also launching Operation Help, a new employee-funded program to assist vulnerable customers with winter bills. The program is currently in the process of being finalized, with plans to start later this year, according to the utility.
"Small changes can lead to big savings," Cornett said. "We understand energy costs can be a burden for Rhode Islanders, especially during the winter months, and that is why we have been working hard to deliver additional relief to customers beyond lower supply prices."
(MINOR edits to tighten, clarify rate is for residential customers.)
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.