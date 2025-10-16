PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy has signed a new agreement to lock in additional natural-gas pipeline capacity through Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC's upcoming Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement project, the utility announced Wednesday.
The move aims to shore up reliability and help with affordability by providing incremental access to domestic natural gas supplies, enabling R.I. Energy to offer natural gas customers statewide “a more reliable, diverse, and affordable gas supply portfolio,” while also allowing it to reduce its reliance on imported liquefied natural gas, the utility said.
The Algonquin enhancement project, a multi-state pipeline expansion spanning New England, is expected to be in service by the winter of 2029. Rhode Island Energy is proposing to contract about 30% of the project’s capacity.
R.I. Energy says the added capacity will help the utility to meet future demand.
“As we look to address the issue of affordability in our state, we believe an ‘all of the above’ holistic approach to energy resources provides the most significant benefit to our customers,” Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said in a statement. “Increasing the availability of supply for our existing natural gas customers, and those who wish to connect to our gas delivery system, is just one of the many ways we are working to meet growing demand, improve reliability and reduce costs.”
The deal will mark a major boost to the utility’s gas supply network, adding capacity to help prevent shortages and keep service stable for customers statewide, including those on Aquidneck Island.
Unlike past expansion projects, the upgrade won’t require building an entirely new pipeline. Instead, Algonquin plans to expand capacity by making targeted improvements to its existing system, minimizing new construction and disruption.
