Rhode Island FC announces 34-match schedule; opens season at home March 16

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island FC’s inaugural season will kick off March 16 at home at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium in Smithfield hosting New Mexico United as part of a 34-match schedule running from mid-March through the end of October that the expansion soccer club announced Monday. The club’s schedule features between three to six matches…