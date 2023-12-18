Rhode Island FC announces 34-match schedule; opens season at home March 16

By
-
RHODE ISLAND FC on Monday announced its 34-match schedule, including its home opener on March 16 against New Mexico United.
RHODE ISLAND FC on Monday announced its 34-match schedule, including its home opener on March 16 against New Mexico United.
PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island FC’s inaugural season will kick off March 16 at home at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium in Smithfield hosting New Mexico United as part of a 34-match schedule running from mid-March through the end of October that the expansion soccer club announced Monday. The club’s schedule features between three to six matches…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR