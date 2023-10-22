Rhode Island Foundation appoints Adrienne Adeyemi as Senior Philanthropic Advisor

Adrienne Adeyemi has been appointed Senior Philanthropic Advisor at the Rhode Island Foundation. “Adrienne brings impressive professional experience, a collaborative spirit and an exceptional commitment to Rhode Island that will make her an outstanding contributor to our work. With this announcement, we are making an even bigger commitment to our donors and philanthropy in Rhode Island,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. Adeyemi will be responsible for inspiring philanthropy with new relationships and current donors by providing charitable planning advice and high-level relationship management and donor service.