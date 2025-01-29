Rhode Island Foundation awards $260K to help locals stay housed this winter

PROVIDENCE – Thirteen nonprofits recently received a total of $260,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation to help more than 600 people stay housed this winter.

The foundation’s awards come after the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness reported that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state has increased by 34.9%. Furthermore, the coalition says more than 2,400 adults and children do not have a place to live.

Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement the grants will help people pay for various minor costs. Among them are car repairs, utility bills, clothing, and for needed prescriptions.

The organizations that received the funding are:

Amos House

Community Care Alliance

Crossroads Rhode Island

East Bay Community Action Program

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Jonnycake Center of Hope

Lucy’s Hearth

Open Doors

Progreso Latino

Sojourner House

Thrive Behavioral Healthcare Inc.

Turning Around Ministries

WARM Center

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.