Rhode Island Foundation awards $7M to nonprofits

By
-
THE RHODE Island Foundation announced Wednesday it has awarded nearly $7 million in funding that will benefit more than 100 nonprofits across the state. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Wednesday it has awarded nearly $7 million in funding that will benefit more than 100 nonprofits across the state. The funding which will come from the two new grant programs that were launched last year that were part of the foundation’s new Five-Year Action Plan, the Community Priority Grants

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display