Rhode Island Foundation awards $7M to nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation announced Wednesday it has awarded nearly $7 million in funding that will benefit more than 100 nonprofits across the state.
The funding which will come from the two new grant programs that were launched last year that were part of the foundation's new Five-Year Action Plan
, the Community Priority Grants and Capacity Building Grants, that will be used for health, food and housing.
As spotlighted in a Dec. 6, 2024, Providence Business News cover story
, the action plan contains six community priorities: advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; expanding civic and cultural opportunities that bring diverse groups of people together; reducing the effects of climate change; improving education for all by strengthening student experiences and educator support; lowering the barriers to affordable housing and generational wealth building; and working for more equitable access to quality health care to build healthy and strong communities.
The more than $6.5 million awarded this round from the Community Priority Grants
program will provide programmatic and general operating support to organizations and programs that respond to one or more of the foundation's community priorities and related focus areas.
More than $360,000 was granted from Capacity Building Grants
program this round, which primarily provides funding to support the infrastructure and/or technical assistance needs of organizations and programs that respond to one or more of the community priorities and related focus areas.
With this second round of Community Priority and Capacity Building grants, the Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $13.6 million since launching the new grant programs last July.
“We are focused on crucial community priorities like civic and cultural life, housing and economic mobility, healthy and strong communities, sustainability and education and student success,” said David N. Cicilline, the foundation’s CEO and president.
The East Bay Community Action Program, the Coalition for a Multilingual Rhode Island, Conexion Latina Newport, the Housing Network of Rhode Island, Mixed Magic Theatre, the Providence Resilience Partnership and the Healthcare Workforce Education Center are among the more than 100 nonprofits that received Community Priority grants.
The Blackstone Valley Community Action Program, Mentor Rhode Island, NewportFILM, the Rhode Island Land Trust Council and the Valley Affordable Housing Corp. are among the 29 organizations that received Capacity Building grants.
“These grants deliver on the more than one year of community outreach and research that went into developing a blueprint to address the varied and complex challenges the state faces,” Cicilline said.
The full list of grant recipients is posted at rifoundation.org/recentgrantees
.
The announcement comes as the Jan. 29 deadline for pre-applying for the first round of 2026 funding nears. For more information about applying for a Community Priority or Capacity Building grant, visit rifoundation.org/grants-scholarships
.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.