Rhode Island Foundation awards record $93M to nonprofits in 2025

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation awarded a record $93 million in grants to more than 2,600 nonprofits in 2025, coinciding with the launch of its new Five-Year Action Plan, the organization recently announced.

CEO and President David N. Cicilline said the year’s grantmaking reflected community priorities and pressing statewide challenges. The foundation also raised $82 million in gifts, marking its third‑highest fundraising year. Total assets reached $1.7 billion, with a 16.2% investment return.

The action plan outlines priorities in civic and cultural life, climate action, education, community health and housing. The foundation introduced new Community Priority, Catalyst and Capacity Building grants. Donors directed about 71% of all grant dollars, while 29% were awarded at the foundation’s discretion. About 60% of funded organizations received support from both sources.

Examples of 2025 funding included $120,000 for the Genesis Center for workforce training, $75,000 for the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp. to support homeownership preparation, and $75,000 for Connecting for Children and Families to expand its Woonsocket food pantry. Additional grants supported organizations responding to federal cuts affecting health care, housing and hunger services, including Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, East Bay Community Action Program, Progreso Latino and NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley.

The foundation also awarded grants through programs such as the Equity Action Fund, Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund and the Newport County Fund. Beneficiaries included Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence, Mixed Magic Theatre, Pride in Aging RI, Thundermist Health Center, the Jamestown Community Food Pantry and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport.

Beyond grantmaking, the foundation raised $723,000 for its Civic Leadership Fund to support statewide initiatives, including work on improving Rhode Island’s school funding formula.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.