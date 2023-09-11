Rhode Island Foundation names Carmen Díaz-Jusino Strategic Initiative Officer for Economic Security

Carmen Díaz-Jusino has been appointed a Strategic Initiative Officer at the Rhode Island Foundation, where she will be responsible for leading the Foundation’s activities and grant-making for economic security. “Carmen’s diverse experience in small business development and job training make her a natural to lead our economic security strategic priority,” said Jenny Pereira, vice president of grants and community investments. Díaz-Jusino came to the Foundation from Bank Newport, where she served as Vice President of Programs and Community Development. Previous to that, she served as Vice President of Programs and Community Development at the Center for Women & Enterprise.