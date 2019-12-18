Rhode Island Foundation names strategic initiative officer for Health sector

Zach Nieder has been appointed a strategic initiative officer at the Rhode Island Foundation. He is responsible for leading the Foundation’s activities and grant-making in the Health sector.

“Zach’s diverse experience in the study and practice of health care make him a natural to lead one of our strategic priorities,” said Jessica David, the Foundation’s executive vice president of strategy and community investments.

Nieder has an M.S. in health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and was at the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City in Boston.