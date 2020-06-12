Rhode Island Foundation promotes Claudia Cornejo to lead economic security

Claudia Cornejo has been appointed a strategic initiative officer at the Rhode Island Foundation, where she will lead the Foundation’s activities and grant-making for economic security. She joined the Foundation in 2015 and had been managing outreach projects and developing programs to advance the economic security initiative. She earned an MBA at Salve Regina University and was named RI’s SBA Minority Champion of the Year in 2012.

“Claudia’s diverse background in small business development and planning make her a natural to lead our economic security strategic priority,” said Jenny Pereira, V.P. of grant programs. “She understands the role of philanthropy in sparking community change and is committed to improving the economic security of all Rhode Islanders.”