Rhode Island Foundation raises $400K to support distance learning

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Foundation’s challenge to provide computers and Wi-Fi hot spots to school communities in need across the state has raised more than $400,000, the foundation announced April 30.

The funding will support the R.I. Department of Education’s distance-learning implementation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg issued the challenge on April 13, with the foundation allocating $100,000 toward the initiative. The foundation said that RIDE estimates the money will help purchase about 400 hot spots and 1,200 computers in order to close technology gaps for disadvantaged students and families.

Of the $400,000, $150,000 is from CVS Health Corp., which is earmarked to purchase 750 Chromebook laptops for students in grades 3-5, the foundation said. Brown University donated $100,000 to support internet access and hot spot purchases to provide access for 900 student households for the next year.

“Seeing Rhode Islanders come together to generously support our students and our teachers is inspiring. By focusing on the tools that make distance learning possible for every student, we are making equitable learning opportunities possible during this public health crisis,” Steinberg said in a statement.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infanté-Green said in a statement that Rhode Islanders rose to the challenge to do “whatever it takes” to keep students safe and learning.

