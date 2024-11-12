Rhode Island Free Clinic Announces Jessica Eagles as New CEO

The Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Free Clinic announced the appointment of Jessica Eagles as CEO effective October 28.
Ms. Eagles most recently served as a Practice Director at Thundermist Health Center.
Eagles brings a wealth of experience in practice operations and systems & leadership development. Her efforts have focused on financial operations, clinic optimization, and improving patient workflows. She brings a breadth of experience and an understanding of serving the most vulnerable in our community.
Ms. Eagles holds a BS in Criminal Justice from Bridgewater State University and is pursuing her MBA at Southern New Hampshire University.
