Rhode Island Free Clinic announces new medical director

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Free Clinic announced that Dr. Melinda Delaney has taken over as the new medical director.

Delaney began her new role Sept. 1 and replaced Dr. Ross Hilliard who transitioned to serve as the internal residency director at Maine Medical Center.

“On behalf of our patients, volunteers, staff and board of directors, we thank Dr. Hilliard for his unwavering commitment to advancing Rhode Island Free Clinic’s mission,” said Dr. Forrest Daniels, CEO. “We’re excited to have Dr. Delaney eagerly embrace this important clinical leadership role, building on the legacy first established nearly 20 years ago by Dr. Caroline Troise, and ensuring we can continue to provide the best quality care to our patients.”

Delany has been a core primary physician at the clinic. As medical director, she will work closely with providers and volunteers to continue to expand the quality of care offered and boost the clinic’s efforts to recruit volunteer providers.

“I’m excited and honored to join the free clinic in this important leadership role. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the community’s health care,” Delaney said. “This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to improve access to health care for those in need. I can’t wait to get started!”

Delaney is also a faculty physician at Brown University’s combined internal medicine pediatrics primary care clinic and an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the Warren Alpert Medical School. She heads the medicine-pediatrics residency quality improvement curriculum and is an investigator in a multisite National Institutes of Health research project for vaccine hesitancy.

Delaney completed her residency in combined internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where she also finished the UPMC Medical Education Program. She received her medical degree from Wayne State University, where she focused in urban underserved medicine, and earned her undergraduate degree in biology at the University of Michigan.