Rhode Island Free Clinic earns $50K Citizens Champions in Action grant

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Free Clinic has been named a 2026 Citizens Champion in Action, earning a $50,000 grant and additional media and volunteer support for its work providing preventive and primary care to uninsured adults across the state.

The clinic was recognized by Citizens Financial Group Inc. and WJAR-TV NBC 10 for its medical-home model, which focuses on chronic care management, care navigation and culturally responsive services aimed at reducing avoidable emergency room visits and lowering overall health care costs.

The designation marks the second time the Rhode Island Free Clinic has received the Champions in Action honor.

Founded more than 20 years ago, the clinic serves uninsured adults through a network of volunteer medical professionals, offering primary care, chronic disease management and care coordination. Community health workers play a central role, helping patients navigate the health care system and address barriers to treatment before conditions become emergencies.

As part of the award, the clinic plans to hire two part-time community health workers to expand preventive care and improve patient follow-up.

“This award enables us to strengthen our role as a safety-net provider and guide more uninsured adults through an increasingly complex health care system,” said Jessica Eagles, CEO of Rhode Island Free Clinic.

In addition to the $50,000 grant, the recognition includes promotional support and public service announcements from WJAR-TV, as well as volunteer engagement from Citizens employees.

The Rhode Island Free Clinic was one of nine nonprofits from across Citizens’ footprint to receive a $50,000 Champions in Action grant for the program’s 2026 edition, and it was the only Rhode Island recipient.

Since launching 24 years ago, the program has distributed more than $12 million in funding and support to more than 400 nonprofits. In Rhode Island, 65 organizations have received a combined $1.9 million through the program.

The initiative targets nonprofits with annual budgets under $5 million that demonstrate measurable community impact across Citizens’ nine major markets.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.