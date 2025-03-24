Rhode Island Free Clinic welcomes Lisa Bousquet

Rhode Island Free Clinic (RIFC), the Ocean State’s oldest and largest volunteer medical health care organization, welcomed Lisa Bousquet, Executive Vice President at Citizens, to its Board of Directors.

Lisa brings a wealth of expertise as a seasoned leader in Human Resources, overseeing critical functions for the consumer bank, including Private Bank & Private Wealth and enterprise experience and functions such as Audit, Finance, Legal, and Risk. Lisa’s HR and development background across nonprofit, academic and corporate sectors will bring valuable insights to the RIFC.

She holds a BS and BA from Providence College.