Rhode Island gets $6M to stop homelessness during pandemic

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island is getting another $6.2 million to help the homeless or people facing eviction during the coronavirus crisis.

The new federal funds will help nonprofits, local governments and public housing authorities provide critical assistance to Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement Friday.

The funding can be used to provide child care, education services, street outreach, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal assistance, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and transportation.

It may also be used for eviction prevention assistance, including rapid rehousing, housing stability case management, tenant legal services, and rental assistance.

Overall, Rhode Island has received more than $11 million in so-called Emergency Solutions Grant funding.

“We have to find ways to keep people safe, protect public health, and prevent an affordable housing crisis from becoming an eviction disaster,” the Rhode Island Democrat said in a statement.