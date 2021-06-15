Rhode Island getting $2.5M in housing assistance

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island is getting an additional $2.5 million to help residents still struggling to pay the rent and find stable housing even though the pandemic is easing, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says.

The aid through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide 159 emergency housing vouchers for people who are homeless, at-risk of being homeless or are fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking, he said Monday.

“It’s difficult for children to go to school when they have to move three times during the school year,” Reed said at a news conference. “It’s hard to get a job when you don’t have a permanent address. It’s a combination of many things, and housing is fundamental to giving people a chance.”

The vouchers, available next month, cover the first 18 months of rental assistance.

- Advertisement -

“We are grateful to Senator Reed for his work to establish the Emergency Housing Voucher program, which is so timely and a great opportunity to expand our work to help end homelessness in Rhode Island,” Melissa Sanzaro, executive director of the Providence Housing Authority, said in a statement.