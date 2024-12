The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE- The Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is relocating its headquarters after purchasing the historic James Potter House in the Elwood Section of the city’s west end. The Washington Trust Co. announced it had provided $800,000 in financing to the Chamber to purchase the property, a Queen Anne-style mansion built in 1889 and designed

The Washington Trust Co.

announced it had provided $800,000 in financing to the Chamber to purchase the property, a Queen Anne-style mansion built in 1889 and designed by Stone, Carpenter and Willson.

Founded in 2016, the Chamber formerly leased office space on Westminster Street and works to support the state’s Hispanic-owned business community and its

more than 1,000 members.

In statement founder and CEO Oscar Mejias said the new headquarters “ is a testament to the continued growth and success of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the state ... and serves as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to serve the community and expand our reach.”

Edward O. Handy, Washington Trust CEO and chairman, said the bank looked forward “to continuing to build strong relationships with the Chamber and its members, as we work together to promote and empower the growing Hispanic business community.”

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those whose unwavering support and belief in our mission made this accomplishment possible,” he said.

In its 2003 Guide to Providence Architecture, the Providence Preservation Society called the Potter House's design a

“statement ... at one of the city’s most prominent intersections.”

The 7,600-square-foot building was most recently assessed at $592,800, according to the city’s tax accessor database.

