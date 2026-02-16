Rhode Island Hospital’s coronary unit garners excellence award for 2nd time

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Hospital has earned a silver Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses for its coronary care unit.

It’s the second consecutive time that the hospital has garnered the national designation that recognizes strong performance in the areas of optimal patient outcomes, a healthy nursing work environment and exceptional nursing care.

“This is an incredible achievement for our dedicated CCU team here at Rhode Island Hospital. I’m proud to say that it is a reflection of the outstanding collaborative care that is provided to our patients and families every day,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations at Brown University Health and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes unit caregivers who improve unit outcomes and align practices with AACN’s healthy work environment standards.

According to the association, units that receive the award meet criteria in six categories: skilled communication, true collaboration, effective decision-making, appropriate staffing, meaningful recognition and authentic leadership.

Rhode Island Hospital’s coronary care unit is part of the hospital’s intensive care services, providing care for critically ill patients with acute and advanced cardiovascular conditions, including patients who are pre-operative and medically optimized prior to surgery.

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses said the Beacon Award for Excellence was created in 2003 and helps guide exceptional care through improved outcomes and greater overall patient satisfaction.

U.S. and Canadian units where patients receive their principal nursing care after hospital admission qualify for this excellence award.