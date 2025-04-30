Rhode Island launches survey on use of artificial intelligence

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Artificial Intelligence Task Force has launched an online survey to gauge Rhode Islanders awareness of and experiences with artificial intelligence.

“We’re positioning Rhode Island as a national leader in AI, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “Our goal is to harness the benefits of AI for our local economy while mitigating potential risks through thoughtful policy and planning. It’s important to hear from Rhode Islanders as we continue to shape the future of AI in R.I.”

The AI task force was created in February 2024 to explore how artificial intelligence can prepare the state to support the advancement of this technology, such as finding government efficiencies or ethical usages in the private sector.

Task force Vice Chair Christopher Parisi said, “It’s critical we hear directly from Rhode Islanders about their hopes, concerns and ideas,” said Christopher Parisi, task force vice chairman. “I encourage everyone to take the survey and share their perspective as we shape our final recommendations.”

- Advertisement -

The survey is open until May 9.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.