Rhode Island Manufacturers Association seeks WaterFire sponsorship assistance

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association has been selected to sponsor WaterFire, including a VIP gala on Oct. 27 at Skyline in Providence.

“Many of you have sponsored lightings in the past for WaterFire … we are asking you to do so again but under the banner of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association,” the association said in a statement.

The VIP gala event will include a special WaterFire lighting in the basin, with views from all three levels and balconies, according to the announcement, along with a cocktail reception and valet parking.

Contributing to the association sponsorship is a way to help the organization be recognized as a major association in Rhode Island while also helping WaterFire, RIMA said.

The Oct. 27 event is from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Skyline at Waterplace, 1 Finance Way, Providence.

Those wishing to learn more about donating to the sponsorship effort can do so here or by contacting Deborah LaPorte, 401-751-0160, debc@mfgri.com.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.